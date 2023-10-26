The Israeli Army announced this Thursday (26) that a brief incursion with tanks was carried out in the north of the Gaza Strip before the next stages of combat against the terrorist group Hamas.

The statement comes one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that his troops will carry out a “ground intervention” in the Palestinian enclave.

“This evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a selective tank raid in the northern Gaza Strip as part of preparations for the next stages of combat,” said an Army spokesman.

In the operation, “soldiers located and attacked numerous terrorists, terrorist infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch sites”, he detailed.

According to the IDF, the military “operated to prepare the battlefield” and “left the area at the end of the activity”.

“Israeli warplanes attacked more than 250 targets” of Hamas in the last day, according to the military source, which included “operational command centers, tunnels and rocket launchers located in the heart of civilian areas.”

Additionally, naval troops “attacked a Hamas surface-to-air missile launch site in the Khan Younis area.”

Since Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7, following a massive attack by the Islamic group that left more than 1,400 people dead and hundreds more kidnapped, Israeli troops have carried out brief land incursions in the north of the Strip, while maintaining their air attacks.

In turn, the Palestinian militia in Gaza continues to launch rockets at different points in Israeli territory until this Wednesday (25). For the first time since the start of the conflict, targets were directed at the city of Eilat, in the far south of Israel.

Last night, Netanyahu said in a televised speech that the military “is working 24 hours a day,” in coordination with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.

“I will not give details about when, how and how much, nor will I specify the various considerations that we are taking into account, many of which are not known to the people of Israel, which is positive, because we want to protect the lives of our soldiers “, he stated.

The Israeli government also reiterated the order for all civilians in Gaza to leave the north of the Strip. (With EFE agency)