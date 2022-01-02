The Israeli army fired rockets at military targets in the Gaza Strip during the night from Saturday to Sunday. The attack was in response to two rockets that landed in the Mediterranean from Gaza on Saturday, the army writes on Twitter.

The military targets hit, a factory producing missiles and “military posts used for terrorist activities” belong to Hamas, according to the Israeli army. There were no casualties in the rocket attack, international news agencies report.

It is unknown whether the missiles that landed in the sea off the coast of Israel on Saturday were intended to hit targets in the country. It is also unknown who fired the missiles. Groups based in the Gaza Strip have previously tested rockets by firing them toward the sea.

After 11 days of sustained violence, mostly bombing and rocket fire, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire in May. In September, Israel also launched a rocket attack on Gaza after six Palestinians escaped from an Israeli prison. The rocket attacks of the past few days are the second interruption of the peace deal.