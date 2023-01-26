The Israeli Army launched a new operation in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, in which it killed nine people and injured dozens of others, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported Thursday. The military penetrated to the heart of the refugee camp in search of three Islamic Jihad (YI) militants and, when they were detected by the relocated, a real pitched battle broke out that lasted more than three hours. The three militiamen died during the confrontation. This month there are already 29 Palestinians killed by Army shots, including five minors, and the one in Jenin has been one of the bloodiest operations in recent years.

The Minister of National Security, the ultranationalist Itamar Ben Gvir, congratulated the Armed Forces for their performance. According to the Army, they had intelligence reports that indicated that Islamic Jihad was preparing a major attack and it was necessary to act as quickly as possible. “This command was a time bomb. If we did not act, they would,” military sources told local media.

The Jewish state is now preparing for a possible revenge of this faction that in the past responded to this type of situation with the firing of rockets from Gaza. Khader Adnan, a senior official of Islamic Jihad, told Al Jazeera that the group will do “whatever is necessary to defend the Palestinian people” and the Qatari channel revealed that this armed faction would have sent messages to Israel through mediators to tell it who is ready for a new confrontation.

The Ramallah authorities called for a general strike as a sign of protest and the government spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, denounced that “international silence encourages the Israeli government to commit crimes against the Palestinian people.” Anger grows in the streets with a Palestinian National Authority that, despite the increase in military repression after the arrival of the most radical cabinet in Israel’s history, maintains security coordination.