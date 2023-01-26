The Israeli Army has killed nine Palestinians on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp, in one of the deadliest raids in recent years in the West Bank, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The dead are eight men and a 60-year-old woman. There is, furthermore, 16 injured, 4 of them in critical condition. The Israeli forces remained three hours in broad daylight in the refugee camp, where they usually opt for faster and more targeted operations at dawn because it is a stronghold of Palestinian militias. In the images you can see how a group of young people threw stones at the armored vehicles when they entered the field while shots and the detonation of explosives were heard. No Israeli casualties have been reported at this time.

The Army says in a statement that it carried out an operation “to apprehend a terrorist cell of Islamic Jihad” and led to a shootout in which three of its members were killed. The soldiers also killed two others who were fleeing the building, as well as one who was inside the building when they went in to detonate it, according to the statement. One of the dead belonged to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of Al Fatah, the organization reported. Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their men were involved in the clashes. It is still unknown how many of the dead were militants and how many civilians.

A crowd during the funeral of the victims in Jenin, this Thursday. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH (AFP)

The Israeli Army has been placed on alert due to the risk that the tension could lead to the firing of rockets from Gaza, which is governed by Hamas. Islamic Jihad has signaled that it is prepared “everywhere for the next confrontation”.

The Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas, has described the events as a “massacre”, declared three days of mourning with flags at half mast and summoned the government to an extraordinary meeting, reports the official Wafa news agency. Its Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, has called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to “intervene urgently to provide protection to the Palestinian people and stop the bloodshed of children, youth and women.” Al Fatah has declared a general strike throughout the West Bank and the first protest demonstrations have already begun in other Palestinian cities, such as Nablus or Ramallah.

The Israeli Army has increased its raids in recent months in the northern West Bank, where Jenin is located, after the perpetrators of several attacks left there, in many cases twenty-something locals who are organized outside of the traditional militias. In recent months, military incursions into the West Bank have become almost daily. Israel enters to make arrests, as it believes that the Palestinian Authority security forces have lost control over the armed militias in the area.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Palestinians during clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin on Thursday. Majdi Mohammed (AP)

The year 2023 has started bloody in the area and with a new government in Israel: a coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties with the Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are already 29 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire so far this year, more than one per day. If the pace were to continue for the rest of the year, it would double the figure for 2022, which already left the highest number of Palestinians dead in the West Bank (165) since 2007 and the highest number of Israelis (31) since 2014.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.