Saturday, October 14, 2023, 08:19



| Updated 09:04h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assure that, in the attacks carried out this Saturday in the north of the Gaza Strip, they have killed Murad Abu Murad, one of the Hamas leaders who organized the terrorist offensive a week ago against Israel. They would also have destroyed the headquarters of this terrorist organization. Abu Murad is the head of Hamas’ air force in Gaza.

“During the attack, Murad Abu Murad, the head of the air formation in Gaza City who largely participated and led the terrorists in Saturday’s murderous attack, was killed,” IDF spokespersons said on their official Twitter account. the social network X, formerly Twitter. The message is accompanied by a video in which you can see how a building is destroyed with a missile. In the same thread that they have published, they also affirm that the “combat planes attacked the operational headquarters” of the Hamas organization, “from where the organization’s aerial activities to attack the Jewish State were managed.”

According to the Israeli army, dozens of attacks have been carried out since the early hours of this Saturday and all have been “focused on military objectives and Hamas militants who were in the Gaza Strip.”

They kill several terrorists with a drone



The Israeli army has also killed several “terrorists” who were trying to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon, a military spokesman reported. “Israeli army soldiers identified a few hours ago a ground commando that was trying to penetrate Israeli territory from Lebanon,” an IDF spokesperson said in a statement. “A drone attacked this command and killed several terrorists,” the text detailed.