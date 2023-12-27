at least six Palestinians were killed and another was seriously injured by Israeli fire during clashes that broke out early this Wednesday following rmilitary ages in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian official sources reported, amid the worst wave of violence in the area since the Second Intifada (2000-05).

“Six dead people shot by the occupation arrived at the Tabet government hospital in Tulkarem, in addition to one seriously injured,” said the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority.

During the night, “the forces of Israeli occupation They broke into the cities of Allar, Atil, Qafin and Sidon in the Sharawiyah area, north of Tulkarem,” where they searched several homes and agricultural lands, the official Palestinian news agency reported. Wafa.

Following military operations, “Clashes broke out between youth and occupation forceswho fired live ammunition and tear gas bombs,” he added.

Israeli soldiers also arrested at least one Palestinian who had been released from prison in Artah, south of Tulkarem.

Consulted by EFE, The Israeli Army has not provided information on the matter..

On the other hand, Israeli troops carried out raids in other parts of the West Bank, such as in the village of Tayasir, east of Tubas, where they raided and searched one of the stores, as well as in the cities of Beit Umar and Surif, near Hebron. , in the southern West Bank, where they searched homes, questioned residents and made several arrests.

The West Bank and Israel are experiencing their most violent year in two decades and so far in 2023, 519 Palestinians have died in violent events, most of them militiamen in armed confrontations with Israeli troops and attackers, but also civilians, including more than 111 minors.

Of that number, 312 Palestinians, at least 74 minors, have died since October 7, as aggression in the area intensified due to the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In parallel, The area has seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groupswhich together with individual attacks have left 41 dead on the Israeli side, most of them settlers, five of them minors, and seven in uniform.

EFE