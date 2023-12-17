Israeli army kills at least fifty Palestinians in series of nighttime attacks

The Israeli army killed at least fifty Palestinians on Sunday in a series of nighttime airstrikes, reports said news channel Al Jazeera and the Palestinian state news agency WAFA. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in the Israeli attacks, which were carried out in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Most of the Palestinian deaths occurred in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, where Israeli warplanes targeted a residential block. At least 36 people died as a result writes WAFA. The Israeli army also attacked several homes elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, including in southern Khan Younis and central Deir al-Balah. At least twelve people were killed in Deir al-Balah. There is insufficient information available about the number of victims in Khan Younis.

In addition, in addition to the usual series of nightly arrests, the Israeli army carried out attacks on the occupied West Bank. Fighter planes attacked the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem on Sunday morning. Five Palestinians were killed, reports Al Jazeera. The precise death tolls from last night are for NRC cannot be traced or independently verified. Israel has not yet communicated about the recent attacks. The army did report the death of two of its soldiers.