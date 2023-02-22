The Israeli Army has killed ten Palestinians on Wednesday – at least three of them civilians and as many militants – and wounded 102 in a raid on the city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and witnesses. Although the number of fatalities is one of the highest in recent years in the occupied territory of the West Bank, 2023 is no exception, which has started as the bloodiest year in two decades. Last January, another ten Palestinians were already killed in a raid in Jenin, the other major city in the north of the West Bank, a stronghold of the militias. The incursion triggered an escalation of tension, with two Palestinian attacks on settlements in the Jerusalem area, including the most serious attack against Israelis since 2011, with seven deaths.

According to medical sources, among the three deceased civilians are a 72-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenager. Seven of the injured are also very serious.

Islamic Jihad has indicated that two of its leaders in Nablus took refuge in a house and a shootout broke out with Israeli soldiers to which other militants came to help. Three armed men of the same age, 24 years old, lost their lives in the confrontation, according to the Israeli Army, which ensures that “they were involved in attacks with firearms” in the West Bank and “in the planning of attacks in the immediate future”. .

Palestinian youths carry a wounded man during the raid, this Wednesday in Nablus. ZAIN JAAFAR (AFP)

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezedin Al Qasam Brigades, has warned via Telegram that “the resistance in Gaza [bajo control de este movimiento islamista] His patience is running out.”

Nabil Abu Rudeina, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, has described the raid as a “crime” and called on the US government of Joe Biden to take “immediate measures” and apply “effective pressure” on his ally. The prime minister, Mohamed Shtaye, has accused Israel of trying to transfer its internal political crisis, due to the controversial judicial reform proposal approved on Tuesday in first reading, to the scope of the conflict with the Palestinians.

So far this year, there are already 60 Palestinian deaths and 11 in attacks against Israelis.

