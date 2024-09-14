Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the Israeli army issued new forced evacuation orders for Palestinians in large areas in the northern Gaza Strip, in preparation for attacking the area, according to what the Israeli army spokesman told the media.

He said: “To all those present in the neighborhoods of Al-Manshiya, Sheikh Zayed, and the Beit Lahia Project in the northern Gaza Strip, evacuate their residential areas,” noting that the designated area is considered a dangerous combat zone.

The new evacuation orders came after Palestinian armed factions allegedly fired rockets at Israel. Earlier yesterday, the Israeli army said in a statement that two rockets were fired from northern Gaza, one of which fell into the sea, while the other was intercepted near Ashkelon in the south of the country, without causing any injuries.

In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of the dangers of evacuating the northern Gaza Strip, considering it a prelude to the start of annexing the Strip and essential parts of it in preparation for colonization there, which seriously threatens to displace the Palestinians after cramming them into a narrow area, especially since the crimes of the brutal bombing of civilians have clearly served this expansionist colonial goal, through an attempt to establish the division of the Strip into three parts isolated from each other, according to what was reported by the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa.”