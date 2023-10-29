#Israeli #army #increases #count #kidnapped #Hamas #terrorists
‘John van ‘t Schip joins Ajax, finishes the season as interim coach’
John van 't Schip is Ajax's head coach until the end of the current season. Various media report this, including:...
#Israeli #army #increases #count #kidnapped #Hamas #terrorists
John van 't Schip is Ajax's head coach until the end of the current season. Various media report this, including:...
French President Emmanuel Macron| Photo: EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN French President Emmanuel Macron announced this Sunday (29) that his government is working...
The bus carrying the Lyon team playing in the French league was attacked by the opponent's supporters. Coach Fabio Grosso...
First modification: 10/29/2023 - 21:41 Since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, misinformation has proliferated on social media. The...
GP of MexicoMax Verstappen has been the best at the Mexican Grand Prix four times in recent years. Tonight the...
vAnother incident occurred during the duel between rival football clubs between Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon. Coach Fabio Grosso was...