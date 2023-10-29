Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli Army raised this Sunday (29) to 239 the number of people kidnapped to the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas following the attacks on October 7 on Israeli territory, in which more than 1,400 died. people.

At a press conference, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that there were “239 kidnapped, including civilians who are foreign workers, whose identity is difficult to determine, as is communication with their families.”

The last number of hostages provided by Israel was 230, the Army reported on Saturday (28).

“We continue our efforts to collect and update information. The number of missing people continues to decrease and now stands at 14, whose whereabouts are unknown at this time,” explained Hagari.

Regarding the situation of the war in the Gaza Strip, Hagari reiterated the appeal to the population of the north of the enclave and Gaza City to move south, in order to avoid the damage caused by the clashes between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists. , as well as aerial bombings.

“This is an urgent request and we emphasize that south of the Gaza River there are conditions that allow these people to get medicine, food and water to the south”, guaranteed Hagari.