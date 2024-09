Helicopter flies over Gaza: Incident not caused by attack, Israel says | Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

At least two Israeli soldiers were killed and seven others were injured last night (10) when an Army helicopter crashed while trying to land in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli Armed Forces reported on Wednesday (11).

According to the military, the incident was not caused by an attack. The causes of the collision are being investigated.

The soldiers were evacuating an injured comrade when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed near the ground around midnight.

The helicopter in question was a UH-60 Black Hawk, according to The Times of Israel, while Haaretz said the Israeli Air Force has suspended training with this type of vehicle while it investigates the incident.

More than 340 Israeli soldiers have died in Gaza since the war began, according to army figures. Another 1,500 have been wounded after more than 11 months of fighting.

