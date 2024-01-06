Israeli army fires on several parts of Gaza and kills dozens of Palestinians

The Israeli army carried out another series of attacks in various parts of Gaza on Saturday morning, resulting in several Palestinian deaths. This is reported by news channel Al Jazeera and it Palestinian state news agency Wafa. The majority of Palestinian deaths occurred in the southern city of Khan Younis, where the Israeli army killed eighteen people by targeting residential blocks. Several injured people were taken to a local hospital.

Another southern town of Rafah was also hit by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. Al Jazeera speaks without giving precise figures of “countless deaths and injuries.” Several Palestinians, including children, are still believed to be trapped under the rubble. Israel marked Rafah as a 'safe' area in the Gaza Strip, which is why many displaced Palestinians are currently in the city.

Night raids

The central city of Deir el-Balah also came under Israeli fire on Saturday morning, killing at least three people, according to latest reports. The Israeli Air Force also shelled other areas in central Gaza, such as the refugee camps, Bureij and Al-Maghazi. It is not known how many Palestinians died.

Israeli soldiers also carried out a series of nighttime raids on the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Saturday morning. At the “fierce struggle with Palestinian resistance”, which Al Jazeera writes about, several people were injured. Nothing is known about the number of arrests. None of the death figures mentioned are for NRC to be independently verified.