Police officers operate mainly in the Jerusalem region, the target of attacks in the last month, after the start of the war | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli Army announced this Wednesday (6) that its troops found and destroyed two tunnel openings in the city of Jenin, in the north of the West Bank, during an extensive military incursion that culminated in the detention of 10 Palestinians.

“The forces detained ten wanted people suspected of participating in terrorist activities, located and destroyed two underground wells and three weapons manufacturing sites,” said an Israeli military spokesman.

“The forces located and confiscated ten weapons, dozens of improvised explosive devices, thousands of shekels – Israeli currency – in terrorist funds, ammunition and military equipment,” the military statement added.

During the incursion, there were exchanges of fire and explosives were thrown at the troops, who responded with fire. One soldier was slightly injured and was taken to a hospital for medical attention. (With EFE Agency)