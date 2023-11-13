Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari announced this Monday (13) the discovery of a Hamas command center located under the Rantisi Children’s Hospital, located in the Gaza Strip. The discovery was made through an operation conducted by the Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 unit and the Israeli Army’s 401st Armored Brigade.

Hagari stated that the terrorists’ command center at the hospital had a significant arsenal of weapons that were possibly used by them, such as explosive vests, grenades, large-caliber weapons, explosive devices, computers and money. Furthermore, evidence collected by Israeli forces suggests that Hamas held hostages there.

Hagari added that there are indications that Hamas terrorists returned to the command center located under the hospital after carrying out a massacre in southern Israel during the October 7 attacks. He emphasized that the IDF is investigating the presence of hostages and that the priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of patients still at the scene.

“The IDF has been working to facilitate the safe evacuation of patients from Rantisi Hospital over the past week, as well as other hospitals in northern Gaza. Our conflict is with Hamas, not with the people in Gaza, especially not with the sick , women or children,” said Hagari.

The spokesman showed images of the Rantisi basement, revealing the Hamas arsenal and showing possible indications that hostages were held there, including a makeshift bathroom setup.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Times Of Israel, teams of Israeli experts are on their way to the hospital to investigate the evidence presented. Hagari also warned that other hospitals in Gaza are used by Hamas and other terrorist groups, classifying this practice as a “war crime and crime against humanity”.

“We are trying to relocate Gazans to a safe area in the south and expose these hospitals as terror machines. The world must know this. And the world must not forget these crimes against humanity committed against Israel. We will release our Gaza hostages and we will liberate Gaza from Hamas – for the sake of the people of Israel, the people of Gaza and the world,” Hagari concluded.

Hagari also revealed in a video posted on social media a Hamas tunnel that was directly connected to the children’s hospital. In the video, it is possible to see that Israeli troops found an operational tunnel shaft on the hospital premises, which led to the residence area of ​​a senior naval commander of the Hamas terrorist group.