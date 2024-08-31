IDF says bodies of hostages found during Gaza battle

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedthat during the battle in the Gaza Strip, the bodies of several hostages taken during the attack by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas on October 7, 2023, were found.

It is noted that at present the military is still operating in the area where the clashes took place, they are removing bodies for identification, which may take several hours.

On August 27, it was reported that the IDF rescued Hamas hostage Qaid Farhan Alqadi in an operation in the Gaza Strip. They emphasized that he was freed as a result of a “very complex operation” in southern Gaza. The man was taken to hospital.