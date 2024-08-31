The Israeli army said in a statement that the forces recovered several bodies from the Gaza Strip, and the forces are still working in the field and carrying out the process of extracting and identifying the bodies, which will take several hours, and therefore the Israeli Defense Forces did not allow the publication of many details of the operation.

Haaretz newspaper said that the bodies were those of hostages, while social media circulated news that 6 bodies were found.

The Mossad Commentary page, which follows news of the war, said the bodies belonged to Hirsch Goldberg, Idan Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarousi, Alex Lubnov and Uri Danino. The page explained that the families of the dead hostages were informed a week ago.

The army spokesman called for avoiding spreading rumours.

“The fear is very great, that our worst fears could come true,” Gil Dikman, a cousin of kidnapped Carmel Gat, told Channel 12. “The worst thing is that we knew and saw it happen. We warned that if the kidnapped were not returned, they would be killed, and despite that, a decision was made against the deal. I don’t know who it is, but whoever the kidnapped person is called – it’s horrific and terrible.”

Lapid attacks Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of misleading and engaging in political maneuvering while Israelis grieve over the loss of their sons and daughters still in captivity. “Netanyahu does not care about the Philadelphi axis or polio vaccines, only preserving his political coalition and ministers like Smotrich and Ben-Gvir,” the opposition leader said in sharp remarks. He added that Netanyahu, in pursuit of his political goals, is “crushing the families of the kidnapped and the entire people of Israel.”

The opposition leader affirmed his commitment to supporting the families who lost their sons, saying: “We will continue to stand by the families, embrace them and protect them in these difficult times.”

In a night operation carried out by the IDF, Shin Bet and the police three days ago, the body of an IDF soldier who was killed on October 7 and kidnapped to the Gaza Strip by Hamas was recovered.

After receiving the information, it was decided to enter an area in the southern Gaza Strip to retrieve the soldier’s body.