The Israel Defense Forces destroyed the office of the head of the Palestinian security movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the IDF.

At the same time, the fate of Taufik Abu Naim, the head of the Islamist security service, has not been reported. It is only known that he used the destroyed office to manage the military infrastructure of Hamas.

On May 12, it was reported about the elimination of key figures in the Hamas intelligence service. Among others, an Israeli air strike killed the head of the movement’s military intelligence security department, Hassan Kaoji, and his deputy, Wali Issa, in charge of counterintelligence.

Israel and Palestinian groups, including the Hamas movement, have been shelling each other since May 10. As a result of massive attacks and clashes, at least 200 people were killed, and about 600 were injured – but in fact, there may be even more victims.