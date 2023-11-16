The Israeli Army continues its air, sea and land offensive in the Gaza Strip, where this Thursday (16) it destroyed the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, political head of the terrorist group Hamas, as it prepares to intensify attacks in the south of enclave.

“During the night, Israeli Defense Forces fighter planes attacked the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau,” who has lived in exile in Qatar for years, said an Israeli Army spokesman.

This house “was used as a terrorist infrastructure and often served as a meeting point for Hamas leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers,” he added.

The operation was carried out in the Al Shati refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip, near the Mediterranean, where Israeli troops “located and destroyed a weapons depot belonging to Hamas naval forces, which contained diving equipment, explosive devices and weapons”, detailed the spokesperson.

During the action, Israeli soldiers clashed with militiamen and confiscated explosive vests, explosive barrels, anti-tank missiles, communications equipment and intelligence documents.

In addition to operations in the north of the Strip, the Israeli Army is preparing for a mission in the south of the region, where around 1.7 million Gazans have been displaced, more than two-thirds of the population.

On Wednesday (15), the Army ordered the evacuation of several cities in the province of Khan Younis.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7, following a massive attack by the Islamic group that included the launch of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of around 3,000 militiamen into Israeli territory who massacred around 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240.

Since then, Israeli air, naval and ground forces have attacked Hamas’ operational and military centers in the Gaza Strip.