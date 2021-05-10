The Israeli military denied on Monday, May 10, information about the launching of a series of missile attacks by the Islamic Jihad group on Tel Aviv.

“This information is not true. Tel Aviv today (May 10 – Ed.) Was not subjected to rocket fire, “- said the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. TASS.

Earlier Monday, a Palestinian radio station Donia al-watan citing a representative of the Al-Quds Brigades, considered a paramilitary wing of the Islamic Jihad, she reported on a series of missile strikes against Tel Aviv. According to the representative, these strikes were “a response to the aggressive actions of Israel against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.”

On the same day, the IDF said that the Israeli army began to strike at targets of the radical movement Hamas in response to the launch of missiles from the Gaza Strip. It is noted that dozens of rockets were fired towards Israel, most of them landed in open areas or were intercepted.

Nine people were killed in Israeli rocket attacks on the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces launched strikes on targets of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in response to rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. Four rockets and balloons with explosives flew into Israel.

The rockets come amid escalating tensions in East Jerusalem, where police clashes with Palestinians have been reported for weeks.