The Israeli army continues attacking the Gaza Stripafter ground combat between soldiers and militants of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and night bombings of an intensity unprecedented since the start of the war, which destroyed hundreds of buildings.

On the 22nd day of the conflict, which has caused thousands of deaths, the Palestinian territory of Gaza, besieged by Israel and where 2.4 million inhabitants live poorly Deprived of everything, it is now isolated from the world due to the interruption of telecommunications and the Internet.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari, He said this Saturday that they are “advancing the phases of the war” against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and that the soldiers of Israel attack the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air.

“Infantry, armor, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the activity, accompanied by heavy bombing,” said Hagari in a televised intervention, in which he stressed that there are “still” Israeli soldiers fighting in the Palestinian enclave.

He added that no soldiers have been injured since the Israeli Defense Forces announced last night the expansion of ground operations in Gaza, controlled by Hamas.

“Bombs were falling from everywhere; from the navy, from artillery and from planes,” he told AFP. Alaa Mahdia resident of the Shati refugee camp, in the northern part of the Strip.

“Who do they hit? To resistance? No, poor people“added this 54-year-old man, who claims that the effect of the bombs in Shati is “worse than that of an earthquake.”

The UN says it fears an “avalanche of human suffering” in the Strip. The Israeli army has been carrying out a devastating bombing campaign since October 7, in retaliation for the unprecedented offensive that Hamas militants launched in Israeli territory, where they left about 1,400 dead, mostly civilians of all ages. Among the dead there are more than 300 soldiers.

The Ministry of Health of Hamas, which governs Gaza, stated in its latest report this Saturday that 7,703 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the Israeli bombings. According to Hamas, more than 3,500 children were among the dead.

This Saturday, the spokesman for the Gazan civil protection service reported that hundreds of buildings and houses were “completely destroyed” in the early morning Israeli bombardments alone.

The Israeli army said it had hit “150 underground targets” in the northern Gaza Strip.where, it claims, Hamas directs its operations from a gigantic network of tunnels.

The army claimed to have killed “several Hamas terrorists”, including one of those responsible for organizing the October 7 offensive.

According to AFP journalists in Gaza, Israeli bombardments by aviation and artillery continued this Saturday.

During the night, Hamas reported intense clashes between its fighters and Israeli soldiers, who raided Beit Hanun, in the north of the Strip, and Al Bureij, in the center.

The Israeli military confirmed that its forces had operated “inside Gaza,” as they did the previous two nights. In response, Hamas fired rockets toward several cities in Israel.

“We will continue bombing from the air and sea,” said army spokesman Daniel Hagari. “The elimination (of Hamas leaders) weakens them,” he also said, noting that the army reported no casualties during the night operations.

Israelis at Kibbutz Beeri, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

The families of the hostages, worried

The prospect of an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza worries the international community, which fears that the conflict will degenerate into a regional conflict. Iran, sponsor of Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, issued several warnings in this regard to USAIsrael’s staunchest ally.

“Israel must immediately stop this madness,” the Turkish president added this Saturday, Recep Tayyip Erdoganin a message on the social network X.

After the latest Israeli bombings and “a night of immense anguish”, the families of the hostages held by Hamas, mostly Israelis, said they were “concerned” about their fate, and demanded explanations from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

According to the Israeli army, 229 hostages, Israeli, binational or foreign, were captured on October 7 by Hamas and forcibly taken to Gaza. The Islamists have since freed four captive women.

A senior Hamas official, Musa Abu Marzuk, visiting Moscow, said this Saturday that they are trying to locate eight hostages with dual nationality, Russian and Israeli, to free them.

The same official said, however, that there has been no progress in the negotiations to free the other hostages, among whom he mentioned civilians and soldiers.

Communications outage

The nighttime bombings coincided with a communications and internet blackout in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Red Crescent and several NGOs and UN agencies said they had lost contact with their teams.

Humanitarian operations and hospital activity “cannot continue without communications,” warned Lynn Hastings, coordinator of the UN humanitarian affairs office.

Furthermore, this situation “also prevents ambulances from reaching the injured,” said the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“This information blackout creates the risk of covering up mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations,” Human Rights Watch said.

The Palestinian enclave has been subject to an Israeli land, sea and air blockade for 16 years, to which, since October 9, a “total siege” by the Jewish State. Military spokesman Hagari clarified that this Saturday the entry of food, medicine and water for the Gazan population will be allowed.

Since October 21, only 84 trucks of humanitarian aid have arrived in Gaza from neighboring Egypt, according to the UN, which estimates that at least a hundred a day would be needed.

At the same time, tension is at its highest in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. More than a hundred Palestinians have died there at the hands of Israeli soldiers or settlers since October 7.

AFP