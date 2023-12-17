Addressing the soldiers inside the sector that is being bombed, Halevy added that when fighters “lay down their weapons and raise their hands, we arrest them, we do not shoot them.”

“We have obtained a lot of intelligence information from the prisoners. We already have more than a thousand,” Halevy said in a video clip distributed by the army.

Halevy's comments came after soldiers mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages who the military says were waving a white flag and pleading to be rescued.

Jabalia bombing

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported that more than 30 were killed and dozens injured, on Sunday evening, in an aerial bombardment of a residential square in Jabalia al-Balad in the Gaza Strip.

At least 8 Palestinians were killed, including two children and a woman, and dozens were injured, after a house was bombed in the vicinity of Al-Nour Mosque in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Lofa, a number of citizens were killed and dozens were injured after warplanes bombed a house west of the Nuseirat camp.

The Israeli artillery shelling renewed in the center and east of Khan Yunis in the south. The Israeli army artillery also bombed a house in the Al-Baraka area in Deir Al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli warplanes bombed several areas in the Al-Maghazi camp, and a house in the Zarqa area in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, north of Gaza City.