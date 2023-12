Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military vehicles parked at a camp on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday (28) that it seized half a million documents and more than 65 million digital files from Hamas during its military operation in the Gaza Strip, while continuing its offensive. and the fighting against the Islamic terrorist group in the Palestinian enclave.

“The Document Collection and Technical Resources Unit of the Intelligence Directorate has been coordinating the collection and examination of Hamas assets since the beginning of the war and the ground operation in the enclave,” said a military spokesperson.

“The IDF accessed more than 65 million files and half a million documents, including content on Hamas' operational plans and combat methods,” the source said.

“The unit responsible for this is largely made up of reservists and their job is to extract (intelligence) information from documents collected by military personnel. This supports war activities within the Strip and, at the same time, helps maintain its security,” he added.

The spokesperson also said that among the documents found was a map that showed access to underground tunnels. These documents were confiscated from the residence of a Hamas commander in Beit Hanoun, in the north of the enclave, and were used to identify many of the tunnels, several of which “were destroyed.”

Among the contents of the files, the IDF also said it found another map with tunnels in the Shijaiya neighborhood of Gaza City. The military said that, after that, all tunnels were located and destroyed.

The war between Israel and Hamas terrorists has been ongoing in the Gaza Strip since the Palestinian group's attacks against the Jewish State on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis. Israel's offensive in Gaza aims to eliminate Hamas and rescue all hostages who were kidnapped in October and who are still under the control of Palestinian terrorists.