The Israeli Army reported that its “precise and selective operation against Hamas in the Al Shifa hospital is still underway” this Wednesday morning, despite the condemnation of Palestinian authorities, who fear for the lives of thousands of people who are there.

Israel assures that the Islamist group Hamas has its main command center in the Al Shifa hospital, located in Gaza City. That medical center, the most important in the Strip, ran out of electricity, drinking water and food several days ago and houses about 9,000 people.among displaced people, medical personnel and patients, among whom are more than 30 premature babies whose lives are in danger.

(Also: The Israeli Army announces the seizure of the Hamas Government headquarters in Gaza).

“We can confirm that incubators, baby food and medical supplies brought by Israel Defense Forces tanks have successfully arrived at Al Shifa Hospital. Our medical teams and Arabic-speaking soldiers are on the ground to ensure these supplies arrive to those who need them,” said an Israeli Army spokesperson.

Israeli troops “They also facilitated large-scale evacuations from the hospital and maintained regular dialogue with hospital authorities,” the spokesperson said.



“We call on all Hamas terrorists present at the hospital to surrender,” he stressed. Early this Wednesday, the Israeli Army reported that, “based on intelligence information and an operational need,” its troops began “a precise and selective operation against Hamas in a specific area of ​​Shifa Hospital,” the objective of which is ” defeat Hamas and rescue hostages.”

(Of your interest: UN Secretary General calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza ‘in the name of humanity’).

Patients and internally displaced persons at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

“The Israel Defense Forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have received specific training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intention that no harm is caused to civilians who Hamas uses as human shields,” indicated a spokesperson for the Israeli Army.

Hamas, which has de facto ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, accused Israel of committing “a war crime, a moral crime and a crime against humanity” for the raid by its troops inside the Al Shifa hospital.

The Islamist group accused Israeli troops of “shooting inside” the hospital, “despite knowing that there are some 9,000 medical staff, wounded, sick and displaced,” after several days of siege of the hospital in which the Israeli Army “bombed more than five buildings within the complex and fired fire and projectiles at the wounded, the displaced and the medical teams present inside the complex.”

“We hold the occupation, the international community and the United States of America fully responsible for the safety of medical personnel, the wounded and the internally displaced,” Hamas stressed.

For its part, the Israeli Army claims that it gave the Palestinian militiamen 12 hours to cease all military activities inside the hospital, “but unfortunately they ignored it.”

Patients and internally displaced persons at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

(Be sure to read: Hamas proposes exchanging 70 Israeli hostages, women and children, for a ceasefire).

The Israeli operation at the hospital was rejected by the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority, which governs small parts of the occupied West Bank. Last Monday, Israeli forces fought in Gaza City in front of the Al Quds hospital, which stopped operating a day earlier but still houses patients, doctors and displaced people who no longer have water, food or electricity.

According to the Israeli Army, its troops were attacked by “a terrorist squad hidden among a group of civilians at the entrance to the hospital,” to which they responded with fire and killed 21 Palestinians.

That same Monday, the Israeli Army assured that a Hamas armory was found in the basement of the Rantisi children’s hospital, also in Gaza City, and that there is evidence that the Islamist group used the place to hide militants who carried out the attack. attack and to hold some of the Israeli hostages.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 after a massive assault by the Islamist group that included the launching of thousands of rockets and the infiltration into Israeli territory of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240. Since then, Israel’s air, naval and ground forces relentlessly attack the Gaza Strip, causing more than 11,300 deaths, 29,200 injuries and 3,600 missing under the rubble.

(Also: Israel investigates ‘several cases’ of sexual violence against women committed by Hamas).

In addition, 190 Gaza doctors, nurses and paramedics have been killed by Israeli attacks, while 25 hospitals in the Strip have been destroyed and 52 health centers have been put out of service.

EFE