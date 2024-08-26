ANDThe Israeli army said on Monday that it had bombed a Hamas launch vehicle in Khan Yunis, southern part of the Strip, which they say had been used in an attack on central Israel, as well as suspected militants across the enclave. These events occurred hours after Israel bombed several targets in southern Lebanon.

According to the criteria of

“After the launch vehicle was attacked, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of additional rockets,” the military said in a statement.

The report also said dozens of militants were killed in the last day in Khan Yunis and Deir el Balah (center), where Israel has been forcing civilians to evacuate since last week, with new evacuation orders, despite the danger they face due to the fighting.

The Deir el-Balah municipality confirmed the displacement of 250,000 Palestinians, while 25 shelters have been rendered unusable, according to a statement.

“Four new water wells also stopped working, bringing the number of out-of-service wells to 14, supplying nearly 70 percent of the city’s residents,” the statement added.

Following these orders, the humanitarian area allocated to the civilian population is now less than 9.5% of the entire Strip, according to UNRWA, where nearly two million people are crammed together in inhumane conditions.

In an Israeli attack on another school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, also in the central area, at least one elderly person was killed and several Palestinians, including women and children, were injured, local sources told EFE.

The attack was at the Al Ezz bin Abdul Salam school, and the Israeli army has neither confirmed nor denied the attack when asked by EFE, nor has it provided any details.

In just 10 days in August, five schools in the northern Gaza City were bombed, killing 179 people, according to an Al Jazeera analysis.

Since the war began yesterday, at least 40,405 people have been killed and around 93,470 wounded, according to hospital records in the Strip. Ninety percent of the population is displaced, and skin diseases and poor hygiene are becoming common.

Israeli bombings across the Gaza Strip in recent hours. Photo:Israeli Army / EFE Share

What is the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon?

The border between Israel and Lebanon, which yesterday witnessed a sharp escalation of the exchange of fire between the Israeli army and the Shiite group Hezbollah, dawned on Monday in relative calm.

Since dawn, the air raid sirens have been activated only once on the Israeli side, due to a drone.

“Following sirens that sounded between 07:03 and 07:05 (around 04:00 GMT) east of the Sea of ​​Galilee, the Israel Defense Forces Air Defense System successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area,” the army said in a statement.

The incident occurred near the borders with Jordan and Syria, south of the area normally targeted by Hezbollah.

According to Army Radio, the drone took off from Syria and not Lebanon, which is likely but unusual.

Early Sunday, Israel carried out intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon, with more than 100 fighter jets, after the army identified that Hezbollah was preparing for an imminent large-scale attack targeting the north and center of the country.

The pro-Iranian militia had promised this attack weeks ago, in revenge for the killing of its top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in an Israeli bombing on July 30 outside Beirut.

Hezbollah said it had launched more than 300 projectiles, while the Israeli army detected some 210 rockets and 20 explosive drones, most of which were intercepted.

The day left four dead: three in southern Lebanon, one of whom was a militant from the Shiite group Amal, and an Israeli Navy soldier, while the Shiite militia said yesterday that its retaliation “was completed and achieved.”

Despite the calm, Israel is maintaining a state of military emergency, approved yesterday by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, which allows the Israeli armed forces to give instructions to the population in the event of new attacks.