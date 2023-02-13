Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have escalated in recent weeks. The Israeli army invaded Palestinian territory two weeks ago. There were nine deaths. A day later, seven people were shot dead in an attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem.

On Friday, two people were killed when a Palestinian man drove a car into a bus stop in East Jerusalem. An 8-year-old boy died a day later from injuries sustained in the attack.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, another Palestinian territory, Israeli troops surrounded a house in the city of Nablus on Sunday, according to eyewitnesses. Shots were fired and there may have been casualties.

#Israeli #army #carries #airstrikes #Gaza #Strip