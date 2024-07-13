Al Jazeera: IDF storms Balata and Askar refugee camps in West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stormed refugee camps east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian news agency WAFA reported gunfire and heavy fighting, transmits Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera.

It is specified that a column of Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers blocked the refugee camps of Balata and Askar. There are reports that Israeli soldiers arrested a Palestinian in the Askar camp, and opened fire on an ambulance in the Balata camp.

Earlier, the Israeli leadership declared a 1,270-hectare area of ​​territory in the West Bank of the Jordan River as “state land,” which is a record for the largest area of ​​Palestinian territory in the last 30 years that would be recognized at one time as state land of Israel.

On the morning of October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel. In addition, an unspecified number of terrorists infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into Israel’s border areas. Tel Aviv called the attack a war and on October 10 began launching large-scale strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response.