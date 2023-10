Israeli soldiers aboard a military vehicle patrolling a street in Sderot, near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The ground forces of the Israeli Army arrived this Monday (30) on the outskirts of Gaza City after having advanced from the east of the Strip towards its interior.

Israeli tanks reached the Salahedin road, the main entrance to the Palestinian enclave, which crosses it from north to south, and began the new phase of operations.

Israeli soldiers already control the main routes in the territory, from the eastern border to the road that leads to Gaza City.

Asked if he could confirm the arrival of troops on the Salahedin road, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari avoided providing details during a press conference and said only that they were “making gradual progress”.

“Offensive activity will intensify according to the phases of the war and its objectives,” he said.

The Israeli Army reported this Monday that it continues to expand its ground operations in the Strip, after announcing on Friday (27) that it would expand them, in addition to intensifying bombings.

In a statement this morning, the government said it had killed dozens of Hamas members who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

In recent days, the Israeli Defense Forces attacked 600 targets in Gaza, including weapons warehouses, dozens of anti-tank missile launchers and hideouts of the militia, which controls the Strip. (With EFE agency)