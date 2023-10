Israeli soldiers on the country’s border with the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli Army announced this Friday (20) that it killed Mahmud Sabih, operational leader of the Palestinian Islamic terrorist group Hamas, specialized in the development of high-tech weapons.

According to Israeli authorities, Sabih led Hamas’ project development department, which was one of those responsible for the terrorist attacks that took place against Israeli territory on October 7th.

The department, according to the Israeli Army, played a key role in increasing Hamas’s weapons capabilities, exchanging knowledge with terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East. Mahmud Sabih also facilitated the transfer of information related to the production of weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles to Hamas.

At the same time, the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah announced this Friday that it carried out five new attacks against northern Israel, marking another day of intense clashes on the border between Lebanon and the Israeli state. The attacks, most involving missile launches, took place in the farmlands of Shebaa and the hills of Kfar Chouba, territories disputed by Lebanon.

In a statement, the terrorist group detailed that the first attack, which took place on Friday afternoon, was carried out by launching guided missiles and “appropriate weapons” towards Israeli military posts.

Another three missile attacks were carried out by the extremists, which aimed to hit positions and an infantry force close to an Israeli barracks. An unspecified fifth attack was directed against a formation of Israeli soldiers.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not comment on the attacks. Hezbollah claims that some of the attacks resulted in casualties for Israeli forces.

There are growing concerns that Lebanon could become a second front in the conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups. (With EFE Agency)