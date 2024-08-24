The army said in a statement that the officers were killed in central Gaza, without giving further details.

With this announcement, the death toll of Israeli soldiers in the ground campaign that Israel has been waging in Gaza since last October has risen to 338.

On the other hand, medical sources reported on Saturday that Israeli shelling of the central and southern Gaza Strip led to the killing of 37 citizens and the injury of dozens.

She added that Israeli aircraft bombed several areas west, east and central Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip, killing 11 citizens.

Rescue and civil defense teams also recovered 3 dead people in Rafah city.

She explained that dozens of dead and wounded are still under the rubble and rescue teams have not been able to reach them yet.

In the middle of the Gaza Strip, Israeli aircraft bombed the Ain Jalut towers in the Nuseirat camp, killing at least 3 citizens and wounding others.

The war in Gaza erupted after an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, killing 1,199 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.