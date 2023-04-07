The Israeli Army announced early this Friday (07) that it was carrying out attacks in Lebanon, from where more than 30 rockets were launched against Israeli territory the day before.

According to the brief statement from the army, released at 4:07 am local time, the country “is carrying out attacks in Lebanon at this time”, but no details were released.

AFP journalists heard violent explosions in the Tire region of southern Lebanon.

