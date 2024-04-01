Israel has confirmed via X that the army has withdrawn from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The army writes that the “operation in the area of ​​Al-Shifa hospital has been completed.” The message shares photos and videos of an airstrike and soldiers in action. The siege of the hospital lasted two weeks. On March 18, the army invaded the area.

On Monday morning, several international news agencies and news sites reported, based on testimonies, that the Israeli army had left the area of ​​the hospital. Confirmation from the army itself was not forthcoming for several hours.

