And he ran Commander of the Southern Region, on Friday, in appreciation of the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, in the presence of the head of the Military Intelligence Authority, the commander of the 162nd Division, and the commander of the 13th Marine Commando Unit, according to what the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said.

Adraee quoted the commander of the southern region as saying: ““The ongoing operation here at Al-Shifa Hospital is very meaningful.”

He added: “It is a very brave and deceptive operation, and it has a strong impact in what it has achieved so far, as it has led to the injury of hundreds of saboteurs and the arrest of some of them, hundreds of others, in addition to the acquisition of great operational and intelligence treasures.”

He continued: “We are continuing this operation as the relevant leaders are leading it in a distinguished manner, and we will not end this operation until we arrest the last terrorist, alive or dead.”

Israeli forces entered the Shifa complex in the early hours of Monday morning, and are combing the sprawling complex, which the army says is connected to a network of tunnels used as a base for Hamas and other Palestinian fighters.



The Israeli army said earlier that it had killed more than 170 militants in Al-Shifa Hospital since the beginning of the raid.