He added: “According to intelligence information, from several sources we have, the Islamic Jihad organization is responsible for the failed shooting that struck the hospital.”
What happened?
- An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday hit a hospital in Gaza City crowded with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced.
- If this attack is confirmed, it will be the deadliest Israeli air attack in 5 wars since 2008.
- Pictures from Al-Ahli Hospital showed fire consuming the hospital halls, and glass and body parts were scattered in the area.
- The ministry said at least 500 people were killed.
- Several hospitals in Gaza City became a refuge for hundreds of people, hoping to avoid bombing after Israel ordered all residents of the city and its surrounding areas to evacuate to the south of the Gaza Strip.
- Israeli army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said there were still no details about the deaths at the hospital: “We will get the details and update the public. I cannot say whether it was an Israeli air strike.”
- In the south, ongoing raids killed dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas official on Tuesday, in attacks it says target militants.
