Some countries in the Middle East registered protests and attacks against diplomatic offices of Israel and the United States on Tuesday night (17), following the bombing of a hospital in Gaza, an episode marked by the exchange of accusations between Israel and Hamas over who was responsible. of the occurrence.

The largest demonstrations took place in Istanbul, Turkey, where a crowd carrying pro-Palestinian flags and banners gathered outside the Israeli consulate and stormed the premises after breaking through a police barricade.

Incidents also occurred at the US embassies in Lebanon and Iraq, the Israeli embassy in Jordan, and the French and UK embassies in Iran.

The Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the terrorist group Hamas, stated that the attack allegedly carried out by Israel on the Al Ahli Christian hospital caused the deaths of 500 people, which was not confirmed by independent sources.

In response to the accusation, Israel denied responsibility for the bombing. A spokesman for the country’s Defense Forces said that “several intelligence sources indicate that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital.”

Biden’s visit

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, met this Wednesday (18) with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, shortly after his arrival in the country.

During the meeting, the Democrat stated that the attack on the Gaza hospital “seems to have been the work of the other side”, supporting Israel’s position.

The Israeli prime minister thanked Biden for his visit and his support for the country against the Palestinian militia. “Just as the civilized world united to defeat the Nazis and united to defeat the Islamic State, so too must it unite to defeat Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for being at Israel’s side, today, tomorrow and always,” said the prime minister, highlighting that Washington has provided the country “with the tools it needs to defend itself.” (With EFE agency)