In July, a rare symbol of understanding between Israelis and Palestinians was targeted in an attack in Berlin.

The Kanaan restaurant, which specializes in Jewish, Palestinian and German cuisine and is called an “island of peace” by its owners, Israeli Oz Ben David and Palestinian Jalil Dabit, was vandalized: the invaders spread feces on the floor and walls and broke furniture and bottles in the bar.

On social media, the owners said that a week before the attack they had held a Jewish-Muslim brunch, which probably angered bigots. Berlin police said it was an act of hate because nothing was stolen.

“Despite this cowardly attack, we want to make one thing clear: Kanaan will not cower in the face of threats and hatred,” David and Dabit wrote on social media.

The partners created a virtual fundraiser to raise money to compensate for the losses, and in 24 hours they managed to reach the target of 15 thousand euros (around R$90 thousand).

The campaign remains live, and additional donations will be channeled to “projects that promote Israeli and Palestinian coexistence and foster political education for tolerance and mutual understanding among young people in Germany.”

Founded in 2015, the Kanaan restaurant has the slogan “Make hummus, not war.” A week after the October 7, 2023, attacks by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against Israel, the duo released the book “Kanaan: The Israeli-Palestinian Cookbook,” with instructions on how to prepare the restaurant’s dishes and stories about both peoples. The book became a bestseller in the gastronomy section of Amazon Germany.

“It’s so hard to talk about peace. It’s much harder now to convince people, to pull them and push them towards peace,” Ben David told The Guardian. “I want to make a difference and be part of the solutions, not look for problems and point the finger at others.”

In an interview with the website of Asif, a non-profit organization and culinary center in Israel that promotes the country’s gastronomic culture, Jalil Dabit said that Kanaan proves that there is “an alternative” and that Israelis and Palestinians can coexist.

“We were interviewed by more than 120 reporters from all over the world. Our partnership survived even October 7 because we have worked together for many years and we trust each other. We know that our leaders are to blame, not our people,” the Palestinian said.

“Throughout history, Jews and Arabs have lived together, side by side, and there have been good times and bad times, but for the most part, good times. Politically, I hope that both peoples have their rights and can coexist, in any configuration. We have no choice but to recognize the humanity and pain of the other,” Dabit said.