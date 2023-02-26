Officials from Israel and the Palestinian territories met in Jordan this Sunday, February 26, with the intention of reactivating efforts to reach an eventual peace agreement. Representatives of the Government of the United States and Egypt also attended. The pronouncement comes amid months of increased violence between the two parties.

Following a rare meeting in Aqaba, Jordan, officials from the two sides rooted in the conflict, which has been going on for more than 74 years, vowed to work to revive efforts to reach a “just and lasting peace” agreement.

In this sense, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu promised to stop “discussing the establishment of new settlement units for four months and to stop approving new settlements for six months,” the joint statement remarked.

However, following the announcement, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded that the settlements will not be frozen. “This is my authority,” he asserted.

After Jordan’s announcement, far-right Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich fires back: There will be no freeze on settlements, this is my authorityhttps://t.co/5LV5ea61TX —Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) February 26, 2023



Precisely this type of construction, in places that the Palestinians claim as their own, have constituted a great obstacle to eventual peace talks between the parties.

It is also a long-standing disputed Israeli policy and a flagrant violation of International Law, as described by the United Nations Organization.

The discussions this Sunday are part of the intensification of three-way diplomacy between Amman, Washington and Cairo, in a context of high tension and in the midst of an attempt to de-escalate the latest wave of violence.

“The objective is to reach an agreement to stop all unilateral measures with a view to achieving a period of calm, allowing for confidence-building measures and leading to greater political commitment,” a senior Jordanian official said before the meeting, who He asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks.

The latest chapter of tension in the West Bank

In the midst of this day of talks, there was a new armed attack in the occupied West Bank, in which two Jewish settlers were killed.

According to a statement from the Army of the majority-Jewish country, the shooting occurred when “a terrorist arrived” at an intersection in the Palestinian city of Nablus and “opened fire on an Israeli vehicle.”

The fatalities were two brothers, ages 22 and 20, who were identified by authorities as Hilel and Yagel Yaniv. The alleged attacker fled.

Israeli soldiers take up positions at the scene of a Palestinian shooting at an Israeli car at the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus on February 26, 2023. © Majdi Mohammed/AP

On February 22, a lethal Israeli Army raid on the city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, left 11 Palestinians dead. This fact raised the anger of Islamic Jihad, which promised a response.

Just a day later, Gaza and Israel exchanged deadly cross-border fire, though leaving no casualties.

At least 62 Palestinians have died so far in 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, street attacks on Israeli citizens by Palestinians leave 13 dead, including two children.

With Reuters and EFE