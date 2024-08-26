LDelegations from Israel and the Islamist group Hamas left Cairo on Sunday after a meeting with the mediators of Qatar, the United States and Egypt with no apparent progress towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where local authorities say some 40,400 people have already died.

According to the criteria of

In a statement announcing its return, Hamas reiterated its rejection of the new Israeli conditions – including the presence of forces on the Egyptian border – and its support for the US-sponsored July 2 draft.

“The Hamas delegation stressed the movement’s position that any agreement must include a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the freedom of return of residents to their areas, aid and reconstruction, and a serious exchange agreement (of hostages for prisoners), the group once again called for.

The Israeli negotiating delegation, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, also returned to Israel after negotiations that Egypt described as “stalled,” a high-ranking Egyptian security source told EFE on condition of anonymity.

According to this source, Egypt has rejected Israel’s proposal to remain in the Philadelphia Corridor – which separates the Gaza Strip from the Arab country – and in the Netzarim Corridor – which divides the Palestinian enclave in half – in the same way as the Islamist group Hamas did days ago, which is calling for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli Army from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, repeatedly said last week that Israel would not abandon the Egyptian border, which it considers a “strategic asset” to prevent Hamas from rearming.

Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Photo:Israeli Army/ EFE Share

What the mediators say

A high-ranking Egyptian security source told EFE on Sunday that negotiations to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip taking place in Cairo are “stalled,” although they will continue on Monday to try to unblock the points of disagreement between the parties.

“The round of negotiations held today in Cairo witnessed a serious stalemate due to the lack of resolution of the positions of either side regarding the other’s proposal,” said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet, David Barnea and Ronen Bar, CIA chief William Burns, and US President Joe Biden’s Middle East envoy Brett McGurk were scheduled to take part in the session on this day, as well as Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohamed bin Abderrahman and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

According to this source, Egypt has rejected Israel’s proposal to remain in the Philadelphia Axis – which separates the Gaza Strip from the Arab country – and in the Netzarim Axis – which divides the Palestinian enclave in half – in the same way as the Islamist group Hamas did days ago, which is calling for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli Army from Gaza.

The Palestinian movement remains committed to the draft it accepted on July 2, based on a proposal presented in May by US President Joe Biden, which included an end to hostilities and a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in a second phase, and insists that what must be done is to implement what has already been agreed upon instead of negotiating again.

The source added that the exchange of attacks between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah that took place today did not affect the negotiations, although the participants considered it necessary to speed up the declaration of a truce “to stop tensions and escalation (of war) in the region.”

The source also noted that Egypt had rejected a request from the United States to establish naval forces near Egypt’s maritime borders in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, despite “a tempting American offer in exchange for numerous military and economic aids.”

Egypt also refused to allow the US Air Force to pass through its airspace “to launch attacks against any country under any name.”

According to the same source, Egypt’s tougher stance on the Philadelphia and Netzarim issue in the negotiations and in the meeting with the US Chief of Staff “constitutes a strong starting point from which Israel can change all the agreements in the negotiations, restore its calculations and try to bring the Palestinian side closer together in the new round of negotiations.”