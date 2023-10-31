Home page politics

Stefan Krieger

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s UN ambassador, wears a yellow Star of David with the words “Never again” written on it. © Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/dpa

Israel’s UN ambassador Erdan wears a Star of David and calls for the condemnation of Hamas. The Palestinian representative appeals to humanity.

New York – Amid Israel’s ongoing ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian UN representative has highlighted the plight of civilians. Riad Mansur spoke emphatically about the intense clashes during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York: “Gaza is now hell on earth.”

Israel’s head of government Benjamin Netanyahu However, despite criticism of the high number of civilian casualties, he continues to reject a ceasefire and compared the war against Hamas to the Allies’ fight against the Nazis. Meanwhile, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan pinned a yellow Star of David with the words “Never Again” on his lapel in front of the Security Council. This is reminiscent of stars that the Nazis forced on Jews as identification marks in the Third Reich.

Israel ambassador draws comparison to D-Day in UN Security Council

He will wear the star, like his grandparents and the grandparents of millions of Jews, Erdan said to the Security Council. “We will wear the star until you condemn Hamas’ atrocities and demand the immediate release of our hostages.” On October 7th, terrorists from Hamas, the ruling party in the Gaza Strip Israel a massacre of civilians was carried out. More than 1,400 people died during and in the following days.

Erdan drew a comparison between the Israeli ground offensive and the Allied landings in Normandy in 1944. If the World Security Council had existed on June 6, 1944, better known as D-Day, there would have been a heated discussion about how much electricity and fuel the citizens of Munich would have left, he said mockingly to the UN Security Council.

Erdan was responding to global concerns that, in addition to the thousands of civilians already killed in Gaza, even more bystanders could die. He emphasized that a comparison of the deaths on both sides after the devastating massacre by the Islamist Hamas on October 7th was just as inadmissible as a comparison of German and British victims in the Second World War. He compared the demand for a ceasefire in the Middle East to the demand for a ceasefire before the Russians recaptured Stalingrad in 1943.

Mansur, the Palestinian UN representative, however, appealed: “Treat us like human beings with the respect we deserve. We are not subhumans. We are not from another planet.” (skr/dpa)