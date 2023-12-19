Israeli Ambassador Ben Zvi: Israel is negotiating a ceasefire with the US in Gaza

Israel is negotiating with the United States and Qatar for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. This was stated by Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi on the TV channel Russia 24.

“Some negotiations are currently underway. Chief of our Mossad [Давид Барнеа] with the CIA chief [Уильямом Бернсом] and Prime Minister of Qatar [Мухаммедом бен Абдель Рахманом Аль Тани] Now they are negotiating exactly how to find a solution to a ceasefire and the release of our hostages,” the ambassador noted.

Ben Zvi also noted that negotiations on a truce are not ongoing. In his opinion, “there is nothing to talk about a truce with Hamas.”

Earlier, CIA Director Burns met in Warsaw with the director of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, and officials from Qatar. The purpose of the negotiations was to achieve the resumption of negotiations between Tel Aviv and the radical Palestinian group Hamas on the issue of the release of hostages. Negotiations on this issue broke down in early December.