Israel does not flaunt its assistance to Kyiv, but at the same time it supports the Kyiv authorities more than the public knows about it. This was stated on January 28 by Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor.

“We help, albeit behind the scenes, but much more than is known,” the diplomat said in an interview with the editorial team. funke.

At the same time, the ambassador did not give any significant details.

Prosor also named the reasons why Israel takes a low-key position on Ukraine: this is the presence of the Russian military in Syria and the large number of Jews who live in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on January 17, The New York Times, citing sources among American and Israeli officials, reported that Washington and Tel Aviv had reached an agreement to supply Ukraine with about 300,000 155-millimeter artillery ammunition from American warehouses located on the territory of Israel.

On January 13, it became known that the Israeli authorities would stop paying monthly benefits to Ukrainian refugees. A total of nearly 24,000 refugees have received at least one monthly payment of the grant since the start of the JEE, according to Haaretz.

In mid-December, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that the government is aware of the gravity of the situation in which Ukraine finds itself, but is not ready to supply it with weapons because of the risks for its own state.

At the end of November, a Ukrainian delegation visited Israel to negotiate military assistance. On October 28, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov warned that Tel Aviv’s decision to supply weapons to Kyiv would be perceived by Moscow as an extremely unfriendly step on the Israeli side.

Western countries began to arm Ukraine more actively against the backdrop of a military operation carried out by Russia since February 24 to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

