In the early hours of this October 7, the Islamist group Hamas attacked several cities in Israel, starting a wave of violence that has already left nearly 200 dead among Palestinians and Israelis.

​After the heavy bombing in the early morning, the Israeli authorities declared war on the Palestinian groups and began a counterattack with missiles.

According to the latest report, more than 300 Israeli citizens have died as a result of the Islamist group Hamas against Israel. The death toll could increase in the coming hours, given the seriousness of some of the injured, whose number already amounts to almost 1,600.

For its part, there are 232 and 1,700 injured, according to sources from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Through social networks, several videos have gone viral that show the harshness of what is experienced in the East, among them those of women and families who are kidnapped by this regime.

One of the leaders who condemned what is happening in the Gaza Strip was President Gustavo Petro, who wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter): “I ask Israel and Palestine to come to a table to negotiate peace and allow the existence of two states and two free and sovereign nations: Israel and Palestine.”

Terrorism is killing innocent children, whether in Colombia or Palestine. The world has asked for it and so has my government. I ask Israel and Palestine to come to a table to negotiate peace and allow the existence of two states and two free and sovereign nations; Israel and… https://t.co/0HM6YLeinm — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 7, 2023

Citing this post, the Israeli ambassador to Colombia made a request to the president: “Most excellent honorable Mr. President Gustavo Petro, in the hands of the terrorist army of Hamas more than 100 Israeli citizens were kidnapped from their homes.”

In his publication he showed the faces of a woman and her two daughters, who were taken hostage in this confrontation.

“Help us, Mr. President, together with the international community, so that this beautiful family and all our kidnapped hostages return to their homes as soon as possible.”

So far, there has been no response from Gustavo Petro to the ambassador’s request.

