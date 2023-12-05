Achieving the goals of Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip could take weeks or even months. He announced this on December 6 TASS Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi.

“Planning depends on success in the military department. I cannot comment on these questions. We can say for sure that this will take weeks,” he clarified.

In addition, Ben Zvi cannot fully agree that there are no safe places left in the south of Gaza after the transfer of hostilities there.

“To some extent, yes and no. Fighting is also ongoing in the south, that’s true. But the army divided this zone into certain areas. And he tells residents in advance which area to leave so that they are not in danger,” he added.

The day before, CNN, citing American officials, reported that the fighting of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip would last until January 2024. As the TV channel noted, Washington drew Tel Aviv’s attention to the fact that the time it has “to continue the operation in its current form and maintain significant international support is rapidly shrinking.”

On December 4, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scope of its operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hagari also pointed out that the Israeli ground forces, together with the air force, carried out a number of joint tasks, as a result of which terrorists and terror infrastructure were destroyed.

On the same day, the media reported that Israel had achieved the goals of its operation in northern Gaza. The commander of the Israeli armored corps, General Hisham Ibrahim, noted that the goals in the northern part have almost been achieved, and progress is beginning in other parts.

On December 1 at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time), the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The aggravation in the Middle East began on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.