Israel’s ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, said, in an exclusive interview with Gazeta do Povo, that he finds it “strange” how the Brazilian government has dealt with the anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas speeches that have been made on social media and by politicians in recent years. days.

“We think that killing children, babies, women, beheading, raping, in addition to attacking civilians in their homes and burning everything, is terrorism. The Brazilian government doesn’t think so. At least from the words they used,” said Zonshine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva classified the killings of civilians in Israel as terrorism on Saturday (7), when the attacks began. But the Brazilian government never recognized Hamas, responsible for the attacks, as a terrorist organization. The argument used was that the definition is not adopted by the UN Security Council.

Despite understanding that the current government has different opinions and ways of dealing with this issue, the ambassador emphasized that the Brazilian government’s definition of what terrorism is is quite controversial.

He also classified as shameful for all Brazilians the fact that there are, in the country, political parties that support and treat a terrorist group like Hamas as a “movement” pro-liberation of Palestine.

According to Zonshine, many non-Israeli people are offering to fight for Israel, but for now their help is not yet needed. He said that the phones at the Israeli Embassy in Brazil are receiving hundreds of calls from volunteers who would be willing to fight against Hamas.

Gazeta do Povo – How do you interpret some anti-Israel statements that have been appearing, including in the press, such as that of a journalist called Breno Altman, from the website Opera Mundi, who compared Israel to rats. In one of his publications, he said that, at this moment, it doesn’t matter what color the cats are, as long as they hunt the mice. How do you evaluate this statement?

– I think saying that what Hamas did is important is something we cannot understand. Let’s say, Hamas’ methods are not humane. Not that there is a humane way to kill someone, but killing children and all the images we saw from there, and we still see, every day more, more stories, more atrocities that are revealed. Talking about Hamas as a national liberation movement… I don’t think anyone can say that without closing their eyes in a very strong way. What they did is not a human thing. Rape of women, they killed babies, they moved from one house to another, they burned houses. This in no way improves people’s lives. It is not a way to advance the cause of Palestine, it has only brought more blood and suffering, both on the Israeli and Palestinian sides. This is their true nature. This Friday, we also saw the Hamas leader’s call to kill Jews and Israelis… Is this to liberate Palestine? This is pure barbarism.

Gazeta do Povo – You have also seen some anti-Semitic speeches, not only related to the non-repudiation of Hamas, but these speeches coming from some groups or even some left-wing parties, such as the PCO and the PSTU, which demonstrated in some places from Brazil, giving speeches against Israel and even in favor of Hamas.

Zonshine – I don’t know how a human person can support these acts by Hamas. Hamas has proven itself to be a terrorist organization. Promoting the Palestinian cause is not among Hamas’ goals. It only created suffering. What they did is something that cannot be accepted by any human society. I think we have to differentiate between those who support the Palestinian cause and those who support the atrocities that Hamas committed.

I think this is not acceptable. It’s like blind people who don’t want to see what’s happening in the area. This is a shame for these parties. It is a shame for the Brazilian people that this type of party exists.

Gazeta do Povo – In addition to parties, we saw some movements, groups, talking about the Zionist lobby, saying that they are resistance to this lobby. Have you been mapping this type of discourse and do you intend to take any action regarding it?

Zonshine – I don’t know if it’s legally possible to take action against this. People of this type exist in all societies, including Israeli society. We will have to consult human rights organizations to see if there are actions that can be taken against this type of statement.

Gazeta do Povo – Some analysts from the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff School told us that there is a possibility of them emerging in Brazil foreign fighters, foreign guerrillas, willing to travel to Gaza and support Hamas terrorists. According to analysts, this phenomenon happens when people feel frustrated or do not have their expectations met by the local government and end up being seduced by this terrorist propaganda. How do you evaluate this scenario?

Zonshine – I don’t know if people will leave here, like they left the Western world to help ISIS (the acronym in English for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). The ISIS movement involved killing, beheading, or burning people, among other horrible things we saw. I think it is better for people to stay here and not travel to help the Gaza Strip. It’s not the best place in the world in this sense, at the moment.

Gazeta do Povo – So you imagine that this won’t happen, is that it?

Zonshine – I don’t know. If anyone wants to get there, they will have to enter through Egypt. Trying to get to the Gaza Strip now I think is crazy. I think it’s something people do with a somewhat problematic head.

Gazeta do Povo – Are reservists being mobilized here in South America to fight alongside Israel?

Zonshine – Israelis who are here in Brazil or other countries, on vacation or visiting their families, were called up by the army. They are now looking for a way to get to Israel to be with friends and family, and among them are also reservists from the Israeli labor forces. We will help them reach Israel, as we are facing a campaign that is not easy. A campaign to discourage Hamas from repeating this operation, so to speak. We have to carry out an action that they will not forget for a long time.

Gazeta do Povo – Will only reservists really be called up, or will Israel look for or accept non-Israeli volunteers to form an international legion, as happened in Ukraine?

Zonshine – I don’t think that will happen. I hope we don’t have a need for this, but we noticed a lot of people volunteering who want to help Israel in any way possible. The phones don’t stop ringing even now.

Gazeta do Povo – In other countries, have you seen this same availability of volunteers wanting to help Israel?

Zonshine – The support that the Israeli forces are receiving is very strong, but so far it is not in terms of personnel. To date, we have only received arms supplies from the United States to supply our arsenals.

Gazeta do Povo – You met with some Brazilian deputies this week. What were the topics of this conversation?

Zonshine – We talk about their solidarity with Israel and their willingness to help wherever and whenever possible.

Gazeta do Povo – Our opposition here in Congress is wanting to vote on a bill to classify Hamas as terrorists. In practice, this is actually symbolic, because only the Executive Branch can make this decision. But how do you evaluate this initiative?

Zonshine – I think the bill is something positive. It has a lot of support in parliament and in Brazilian society. We also support this initiative.

Gazeta do Povo – Brazil currently presides over the UN Security Council, and yesterday President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said he had spoken with the president of Israel, suggesting a humanitarian corridor. How is this being handled? How do you see this issue?

Zonshine – The two presidents spoke yesterday. This morning, the two foreign ministers also spoke, and the humanitarian issue was discussed. There is a kind of coordination between the authorities of Israel and Brazil to determine what type of cooperation is necessary at this time.

Gazeta do Povo – How do you evaluate the position of the Brazilian government and some Brazilian politicians, talking about the attacks without mentioning or condemning Hamas?

Zonshine – To me, this is very strange. Weird isn’t even a strong enough word. There are people who support Hamas after what we saw, everything that happened. It’s not just about methods, it’s the nature of the terrorist organization itself. What about the Brazilian government? We have different opinions about definitions. Everyone has their own way of defining things. We think that raping women and killing children, babies, women, beheading… Attacking civilians in their homes and burning everything… That’s terrorism. The Brazilian government does not think so, at least from the words they used.

Gazeta do Povo – In the Gaza War in 2014, Brazil only considered the Palestinian side, without considering the three teenagers who were killed and who triggered an operation in the Gaza Strip. [O Brasil no governo de Dilma Rousseff convocou seu embaixador, em um sinal que é considerado um gesto de protesto. O episódio fez Israel classificar o Brasil de “anão diplomático”]. Do you think that the episode of summoning the Brazilian ambassador to Israel could be repeated?

Zonshine – I don’t think so and I hope not. I don’t know what the future holds. Now, with this war, I hope that the Brazilian public and Brazilian authorities understand who we have to deal with there and what kind of actions are necessary to confront these organizations. Hamas built a series of tunnels beneath the war zone. Now they have started launching missiles at Israel. Meanwhile, the leaders are below ground, inside the tunnels, and the people are up there suffering. There were casualties due to attempts to stop these missile launches and there are still clashes in some places. They started in some areas along the border with Lebanon – which is another story, it’s not about Hamas, it’s about Hezbollah. Hezbollah is also attacking Israel in the North. Hezbollah is stronger than Hamas. We hope they do not open another front against Israel.

Gazeta do Povo – Do you have any other questions to add, especially in relation to these anti-Semitic positions?

Zonshine – Well, anti-Semitism exists. It exists here, sometimes below the surface. But in times like these conflicts, some people feel they must express anti-Semitism. This is not a positive thing, but we know it exists. In the same way that the leader of Hamas called for the murder of Jews and Israelis, this is encouraging others to come out of their homes and speak out in this way.