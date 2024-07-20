Attacks and Explosions in Houthi-controlled city of Hodeida, Yemen Western. Images circulating on social media show smoke rising from a targeted site. The attacks come a day after a Houthi drone hit Tel Avivkilling a man. Israeli media reported, citing Houthi TV Al Masirah.



Gaza, Nuseirat refugee camp hit: 27 people killed by Israeli raids in the last hours July 20, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement that it carried out airstrikes in the early afternoon. “The fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Hodeida port area in Yemen, in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months,” the IDF said. The military said there would be no changes to instructions for Israeli civilians and that more details would be provided soon. This was the first direct strike carried out by Israel in Yemen.

Yemen, Israeli attack on Hodeida port



The Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu followed the attack from the Air Force headquarters at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv“We have dealt a severe blow to Iran’s terrorist arm: we will strike anyone who harms us,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

The Israeli Air Force’s attack on the port of Hodeida in Yemen was intended to prevent the Houthis from importing Iranian weapons, as well as causing financial damage to the Iran-backed group. According to the Israeli military, the port in the Houthi-controlled city is repeatedly used to import weapons from Iran, and therefore Israel sees it as a legitimate military target, reports Times of Israel.