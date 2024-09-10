It was Israel’s deadliest attack in the Arab country since April, when it targeted the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday night (September 8, 2024) left 16 people dead in Masyaf, western Syria. The offensive left 37 injured, 6 of them in serious condition, according to the Syrian Arab News AgencySyrian state media reported. It also caused material damage to residential areas.

It was the deadliest Israeli attack in the country since April, when an Israeli offensive targeted the Iranian embassy in Damascus and killed at least at least 8 people, one of them being former general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Israeli attacks on Syria are not uncommon. The Israeli government accuses the Arab country of sheltering Iranian military personnel for weapons development, making the country susceptible to attacks from the Persian country.

According to the agency, the Israeli targets were “several military installations in the central region”. However, mIranian military officials denied that the site hit was a military research center for the production of chemical weapons. They said the target was a Syrian research site.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the “criminal attack” in Syria. He denied reports that the target was an Iranian-protected center.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, describing it as a blatant act of aggression. Israel, however, did not claim responsibility for the attack.