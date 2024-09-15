Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, Israeli warplanes completely destroyed a school in the town of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

A local source reported that Israeli warplanes bombed the Ghazi al-Shawa School, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced families in the town of Beit Hanoun, with three missiles, completely destroying it.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli army had asked the displaced people in the school via phone calls to evacuate it minutes before it was bombed.

In another context, the Israeli army admitted yesterday that the three prisoners whose bodies were recovered last December were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported that the army officially informed the families of the three prisoners that they were killed as a result of an airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

Last Monday, Israeli media reported that the Israeli army did not know that the three prisoners were at the targeted location.

Last December, the Israeli army announced the recovery of the bodies of three detainees who were captured alive by Hamas on October 7.