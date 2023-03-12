Israeli aviation on Sunday (12) attacked a weapons depot in western Syria, an operation that killed a Syrian army officer and two pro-Iran fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) reported.

“Israeli strikes hit a weapons depot belonging to pro-Iran forces, located between the provinces of Tartus and Hama,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of OSDH, a UK-based NGO that has a wide network of sources. in Syria.

Rahman said Israel also attacked a Syrian air defense position.

The Israeli army stated that it “does not comment on information from foreign media”.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in the neighboring country, both against regime positions and against Iranian forces and the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, allies of Damascus and enemies of the Hebrew state.