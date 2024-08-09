A bombing Israeli killed Samer al Hajj on Friday, the commander of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the refugee camp of Ain el Helu, the largest in Lebanon, while travelling in a vehicle through the southern city of Sidon, several sources reported.

According to the criteria of

The car in which Al Hajj was was hit by a drone near a police station at the southern entrance to the town, located more than 50 kilometers from the border with Israel, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN).

Victims and deaths from previous attack in southern Lebanon. Photo:EFE Share

Hamas announced in a statement his death from a “treacherous Zionist bombing”, The Israeli army claimed responsibility for the murder, saying that Al Hajj was targeted by one of its airstrikes for promoting the launching of projectiles from Lebanese territory towards the Jewish state.

“Samer operated as commander of the military forces in the Ain el Helu camp, located in the Sidon area, and was responsible for recruiting and training terrorists to attack the State of Israel,” an Israeli military note says.

Israel attacks Lebanon

Ain el Helu, Erected in 1948 on the outskirts of the southern city, it is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon and is administered by a myriad of popular committees and factions.

In Lebanon, the Lebanese Army only controls the entrances and exits of Palestinian camps, while internal security is provided by the Palestinian groups themselves.

Ruins from Israeli bombing in Lebanon on August 2. Photo:EFE Share

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war last October, the Jewish state has perpetrated some Targeted killings of Hamas members residents in Lebanon, the most senior of which was number two, Saleh al-Arouri, who was killed last January outside Beirut.

However, Israeli targeted attacks are usually directed primarily against the group’s fighters. Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah, with which Israel has been engaged in intense crossfire since the day after the start of the conflict in the Palestinian enclave on October 7.

Earlier on Friday, two suspected Hezbollah members were killed in another drone strike on the town of Naqoura, also in the south of the country.

Israel has intensified its campaign of attacks targeted attacks against Lebanon in recent days, coinciding with an escalation of regional tension and while awaiting a promised response from the Shiite movement to another bombing that killed its top military commander, Fuad Shukr, ten days ago.

More than 470,000 Palestinian refugees are registered with the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA) in Lebanese territory, although it is estimated that only slightly less than half of them still reside in the Mediterranean country.

EFE

Read more news: