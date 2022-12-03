Our sources reported that the Israeli aircraft targeted a military site belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

And the Israeli army announced the activation of warning sirens in an open area near the settlement of Shlomit, adjacent to Gaza.

On Saturday evening, the Israeli army spokesman, Avichai Adraee, indicated that a missile was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.

“No interception missiles were fired. Life on the home front is normal as usual,” Adraee said.