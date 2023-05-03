Israeli Air Force to strike at civilian infrastructure in the Syrian province of Aleppo. This was announced by Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, on Tuesday, May 2, during briefing.

As noted, two Israeli tactical F-16 fighters on May 1 from 23:32 to 23:37 hit the objects, as a result of which the runway of the international airport was disabled. In addition, one person died and seven were injured.

The Israeli attack became known the day before, May 1. On footage of the incident, you can see a bright flash, followed by several explosions.

On April 29, Israel attacked the Syrian Homs with missiles. The country’s air defense facilities protected the city from enemy missiles.

On April 27, Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, condemned the increase in the number of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2023 and the lack of response from the leadership of the international organization to these actions.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli Parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.